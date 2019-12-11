Vail Comedy Show returns for another month of laughs on Saturday at Vail Brewing. CO.

The comedy nights started in September and have attracted crowds of 100+ people since October.

Special to the Daily

if you go ... What: Vail Comedy Show When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Where: Vail Brewing Co., EagleVail Cost: Free, donations for comedians accepted. More information: Visit www.vailcomedyshow.com.

The free Vail Comedy Show returns to Vail Brewing Co. in EagleVail for another month on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The wildly popular monthly comedy shows have attracted more than 100 guests to the brewery after starting in September of this year, and the December lineup will feature five comedians and the night will be emcee’d by Mark Masters, a comedian himself who organizes the event.

“The Vail Comedy Show has been a big hit for us. The talent has been outstanding, and it’s really cool to host something that’s a little unique for a brewery. We’re always looking forward to the next show,” said Ian Calhoun, the Vail Brewing Co. marketing director.

The December comedians do most of their work in Denver but tour nationally. Korey David and Jacob Rupp were finalists in the 2019 Comedy Works New Faces contest which started with over 200 comedians.

The success of previous shows has helped draw bigger and bigger crowds. Since headlining the September Vail Comedy Show, Derrick Stroup went on to win the New Faces contest and is now a passed regular at the Denver club. The crowds help bring amazing comedians. October performer T.J. Webb said, “I tell every comedian I can that this show is one you have to try to get on.”

Austin Black, originally from Iowa, a current Comedy Works Clean Comedy finalist, and Eeland Stribling who was a fan favorite at the October show and is coming back with all new material, are the other scheduled performers in December.

On Friday, Dec. 13, they are also doing a show at the Silver City Saloon in downtown Aspen.

Mark hopes this run through mountain towns can provide a template for future tours.

“It can be difficult to make trips like this economically feasible, especially during ski season. Demand for live comedy is at its peak but so are difficult driving condition and costs. Vail has been so generous in the past with our tip bucket, and our coordinated goal with VBC remains the same, to make a show that can become a year-round tradition,” Masters said.

Vail local Michelle Sanders was at the November show.

“I brought my husband and we had such a terrific time, the comedians were amazing, so funny, we’ll be there again in December,” she said last month.

The Vail Comedy Show is on Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Vail Brewing Co. in EagleVail. It is free but tips for the performers are welcomed. More information is available at http://www.vailcomedyshow.com.