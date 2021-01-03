1-day lift ticket prices jump to $229 at Vail, Deer Valley

Screen grab from vail.com



If you intend to ski at Deer Valley on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a single-day lift ticket will cost you $229.

At Vail, a lift ticket for the Jan. 18 holiday is currently selling for a relative bargain at $199, but for Sunday and Monday lift tickets, Vail was charging $229, as well, after reaching 88% of its total terrain offering.

“Lift tickets are extremely limited this season as we are prioritizing our pass holders,” said Vail spokesperson John Plack. “Like every year – passes provide the best value (including Epic Day Passes which save up to 50% off lift ticket prices). Lift ticket purchasers can always save money by buying in advance.”

On Dec. 25, Vail was charging $218 for a single day, with only 60% of its total terrain available.

Screen grab from Deervalley.com



Vail and Deer Valley often rival for the highest lift ticket prices in the nation; last season Vail jumped to $219 for the peak season after being $209 during 2018-19 season and $199 during the 2017-18 season.