Actively Green program offers scholarship to minority-owned businesses

Walking Mountains Science Center's Actively Green program helps local businesses make sustainability actionable in day-to-day operations.

Courtesy Photo

Walking Mountains Science Center’s Actively Green sustainable business certification is offering scholarships to cover the costs of the program for two local, minority-owned businesses.

The scholarships cover training, mentoring and certification costs for three years of enrollment in Actively Green, according to a recent press release.

“The Actively Green Program is excited to play a small part in empowering business owners and celebrating diversity within our local business community here in the Eagle Valley,” the release reads.

Actively Green is a certification program overseen by Walking Mountains that is designed to help businesses of all sizes work toward becoming more environmentally sustainable.

The program provides a framework of “sustainable business criteria and performance indicators” to help local businesses make sustainability actionable in day-to-day operations.

The minority-owned business scholarships are designed for the Actively Green Small Business Program, which serves businesses with 20 or fewer employees.

The three-year scholarships are valued at $1,000 each and will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To qualify, 51% of a business’ ownership must be held by a person, or persons, who may be represented by at least one of the following:

Identify as Hispanic, Latino, American Indian, Alaska Native, Asian, Black, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, or two or more races

Are of a disadvantaged gender identity

Are a member of any group, status or identification which has historically been underrepresented or disadvantaged

Eligible businesses must also be located in Eagle County and owned by a Colorado resident who lives locally. Finally, qualifying businesses must have been in operation for a minimum of one year at the time of submitting the application.

If you’d like to nominate yourself or another minority business owner for the scholarship, you can apply at WalkingMountains.org/scholarship.