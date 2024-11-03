As snow piles up in Colorado, here’s how to safely prepare for backcountry travel during avalanche season

A large natural avalanche that ran on Sheep Mountain in the San Juan Mountains, likely on Oct. 29, 2024, is outlined in red. Avalanche season is underway in Colorado.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Courtesy image

Snow has blanketed mountaintops across Colorado, hyping up skiers and snowboarders across the state, but the flurries also signal the start of avalanche season.

Traveling in the backcountry at any time of year can be dangerous and requires careful planning. But as winter gets underway, Colorado Avalanche Information Center Deputy Director Brian Lazar said that anyone navigating the backcountry — whether skiing, snowshoeing, hiking or hunting — should consider whether avalanches could be a threat in the terrain they plan to enter.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center posted its first daily avalanche forecast Thursday, Oct. 31. Those looking to get out in the Colorado backcountry this winter can check the avalanche forecast at Avalanche.State.co.us . Forecasts are posted daily by 4:30 p.m. for the following day.

“In those areas that have picked the most snow, we have enough of a snowpack to obscure the ground,” Lazar said. “So that means it’s time to think about avalanches, and we already have seen the first avalanches of the season.”

Winter in Colorado is off to a good start, with the snowpack statewide at 155% of the median for this time of year.

As winter continues, backcountry travelers should share avalanche observations to help the avalanche center forecasters gather important data, Lazar said. He noted that anyone can submit an avalanche observation on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website, regardless of their level of expertise.

The heaviest snowfall so far this season has been in the Elk Mountains and San Juan Mountains, which have already received 2-3 feet of snow in places, Lazar said. While snowpack is currently thinner in places like Summit County and the Front Range , a winter storm expected to roll in Sunday, Nov. 3 could change that, bringing more significant snowfall to the northern mountain region, he said.

But whether or not avalanches are a threat, backcountry experts say the early-winter season can come with its own set of hazards and challenges. Summit County Rescue Group President Ben Butler said that chief among those is the colder temperatures and icier conditions backcountry travelers are likely to encounter this time of year.

“The last few days have been a good example of what this transitional season can look like,” Butler said. “It will be beautiful and sunny one minute, then 20 to 30 minutes later, it will be a whiteout.”

Early-winter backcountry planning

Packing plenty of extra layers is an important part of early-winter backcountry planning. Even if the sun is out and it’s warm at the beginning of a backcountry adventure, that can change quickly, Butler said.

It can be much colder in shaded valleys and on mountain peaks, and the temperature can drop severely this time of year when the sun goes down. Butler suggested bringing a hard-shell rain jacket or snow jacket as well as insulating layers, a hat, gloves and a down jacket.

“It can be 50-60 degrees in town but there could be a couple inches of snow and some ice up on the peaks,” Butler said. “So just being prepared for that with the right equipment and clothing is really important this time of year.”

Ice and snow also poses an added hazard this time of year as it increases the potential of slips and falls in the backcountry. Depending on the conditions, crampons or snowshoes could be helpful.

The 10 essentials Navigation — map (for your area) and compass, GPS and extra batteries or charger Signaling — whistle, mirror, cell phone, surveyor tape Light source (two) — headlamp, flashlight, extra batteries for both Nourishment — water and high-energy food for 24-48 hours Shelter — waterproof tarp, bivvy sack, parachute cord Fire building — waterproof matches or lighter, heat tabs, knife Personal aid — First-aid kit with medications, sunscreen, dark glasses, bug repellant Weather protection — extra socks, warm gloves, rain gear, hat, bug net Winter extras — avalanche beacon, probe, shovel with metal blade Rules to follow — never hike alone, always leave a schedule and trip plan with someone at home, stay on the trail, wait for search and rescue if you become lost Source: SCRG.org.

Backcountry travelers should always carry the 10 essentials, but this time of year, it’s important to add an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel if there is the potential to encounter avalanche terrain.

Even in places where there is not yet enough snow for avalanche conditions, Butler recommended replacing the batteries in avalanche transceivers to make sure they work and practicing with the tools to prepare for the season.

“In addition to making sure everything is prepped and all ready to go, start practicing with the transceiver. Get together with some buddies and start doing some transceiver drills,” Butler said. “Shake off the cobwebs and get ready for the season.”

Prepping for the avalanche season

As skiers and snowboarders dust off their equipment and prepare for the winter season, fresh snowfall can be exciting, but anyone thinking about heading out into the backcountry should be aware of the risks present in the early-winter season.

Anywhere where there are slopes above 30 degrees with snow largely obscuring the ground, covering up rocks and grass, avalanche danger is going to be present, Lazar said. Backcountry travelers should carry a transceiver, probe and shovel when entering this terrain. It is also recommended to travel with a partner who is carrying the same tools and knows how to use them.

North- and east-facing slopes where wind has transported recent snow and formed slabs at or above tree line are the most problematic avalanche conditions backcountry travelers are likely to face this time of year, Lazar said.

“If you’re looking to slide on snow — to get out on your skis or board — the problem that this time of year presents is that the most exciting slopes to slide are the most dangerous by necessity,” Lazar said. “People are naturally drawn to where the snow is deep enough to create an avalanche.”

In the early-winter season, the consequences of even a small avalanche can be exacerbated by the shallow snowpack, Lazar said. Even without triggering an avalanche, he said the shallow snowpack means there are more roots and rocks that could grab a ski and cause a crash.

“We have such little coverage that even a small slide is able to drag you across the ground, which is really unforgiving,” Lazar said. “We’re talking about being dragged into roots, stumps, rocks. It has the potential to ruin your season or worse.”

As backcountry skiers and snowboarders prepare for the upcoming season, they can pay attention to which slopes are holding snow now, because those slope are likely to be the most problematic later on as a weak layer forms, Lazar said. It’s also a good time of year to pay attention to which slopes have rocks, roots and stumps, and which are grassier and less likely to contain obstacles once covered in snow.

“It’s often the time of year where it is prudent to temper your enthusiasm. It’s a long season. You’d hate to end it now,” Lazar said. “It’s kind of nice to just ease into the pool this time of year and start on low-angle terrain with smooth, grassy ground underneath.”