Bobcats strolling through Edwards





The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson captured these two bobcats strolling through the snow on Wednesday morning. (Tricia Swenson

Two bobcats were seen walking through a yard and driveway on upper Singletree Road on Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

“The bobcat is named for its short (bobbed) tail which won’t get caught in shrubs and thorns while it travels,” said Hannah Rumble, community programs director for Walking Mountains Science Center.

“Bobcats are normally shy, solitary animals but the images of two bobcats we have seen lately are probably a kitten and its mom. Most likely, the juvenile will go off on its own before mom gives birth to another litter (of 1-6 kittens) in the spring,” Rumble said.