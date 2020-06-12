Bookworm of Edwards selects 39 books for its Lets Talk About Race lists for kids and adults

The Bookworm of Edwards has released two new collections of books. Let’s Talk About Race shares titles for adults and kids to learn about the black experience. Here are those books.

Let’s Talk About Race: For Adults

“James Baldwin: The Last Interview: and other Conversations”

Interviews with writer James Baldwin, known for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “Go Tell It On the Mountain.”

“Billie Holiday: The Last Interview: and Other Conversations”

Interviews with jazz/blues singer Billie Holiday, known for her distinct voice and version of the song “Strange Fruit.”

“Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Last Interview: and Other Conversations”

Interviews with the peace and Civil Rights activist.

“Just Mercy (Adapted for Young Adults): A True Story of the Fight for Justice”

By Bryan Stevenson

Social justice advocate and lawyer Stevenson offers a look into America’s prisons, and explores the stories of those who were wrongfully sentenced.

“Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland”

By Johnathan M. Metzl

The physician uses this book to understand how legislature has fueled public health and social crises across the United States.

“We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy”

By Ta-Nehisi Coates

One of the most well-known writers on the black experience talks about the Reconstruction period after the Civil War, and how increased black representation in legislature fell from grace. He merges it with meditations on Barack Obama’s 8-year Presidential career.

“Check Your Privilege: Live into the Work”

By Myisha T. Hill

A book intended to help white women understand their privilege and hold themselves accountable.

“Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children in a Racially Unjust America”

By Jennifer Harvey

Helping parents, teachers, churches and more who work with children to understand race and actively express equality.

“The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness”

By Michelle Alexander

Explaining how the mass incarceration of people of color is similar to Jim Crow laws that goverened the South before the Civil Rights Movement.

“So You Want to Talk About Race”

By Ijeoma Oluo

A contemporary explanation of race in America, answering unasked questions and explaining concepts.

“White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism”

By Robin DiAngelo

The New York Times best-seller, and one of the most talked-about books since the start of the George Floyd protests, examines why white Americans are typically silent on racial issues.

“The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America”

By Richard Rothstein

The housing policy expert examines how politics, taxes and geography segregated America after overt segregation became illegal.

“How to Be an Antiracist”

By Ibram X. Kendi

The American University professor explains why it is important to actively reject racism, and how we can build an antiracist society.

“Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor”

By Layla Saad

An examination of how to dismantle and understand white privilege, while giving readers the tools to combat displays of privilege in their communities.

“Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America”

By Ibram X. Kendi

A history dismantling ideas that America is no longer a racist place, and tracing racist ideology from beginning to present.

“Between the World and Me”

By Ta-Nehisi Coates

The history and ideas of race, which Coates tells in a letter as a father to his teenage son.

“The Fire Next Time”

By James Baldwin

The classic novel is presented as two letters and is emblematic of Baldwin’s life growing up in Harlem.

“The Water Dancer: A Novel”

By Ta-Nehisi Coates

A fiction work from Coates about traveling the Underground Railroad.

“The Nickel Boys” (Winner 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction)

By Colson Whitehead

About a black high school senior about to attend college in the early 1960s Jim Crow South.

“Motherhood So White: A Memoir of Race, Gender, and Parenting in America”

By Nefertiti Austin

Understanding and dismantling how and why America sees motherhood through a white lens.

“An American Marriage: A Novel” (Oprah’s Book Club)

By Tayari Jones

A fiction novel about an couple whose marriage is ripped apart when the husband is sentenced to 12 years for a crime he didn’t commit.

“Notes from a Young Black Chef: A Memoir”

By Kwame Onwuachi

How the “Top Chef” contestant and chef who once cooked for the White House grappled with struggles in his career.

“Barracoon: The Story of the Last ‘Black Cargo’”

By Zora Neale Hurston

The author tells the stories of the last person alive that was transported to America in the slave trade.

“Black Klansman: A Memoir”

By Ron Stallworth

Stallworth’s memoir details his late ‘70s undercover operation into the resurgence of the Klu Klux Klan in Colorado Springs. Spike Lee and Jordan Peele’s movie “BlackKklansman” is based on the book.

“Racism: A Very Short Introduction (Very Short Introductions)”

By Ali Rattansi

Looking at why prejudice and stereotypes remain embedded in Western culture.

“This Will Be My Undoing: Living at the Intersection of Black, Female, and Feminist in (White) America”

By Morgan Jerkins

Understanding the real challenges of intersectionality, with sprinkles of pop culture.

“Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America”

By Patrick Phillips

A local history of Forsyth County, Georgia, and how a lynching destroyed a vibrant black community.

Let’s Talk About Race: For Kids

“I am Brave: A Little Book about Martin Luther King, Jr. (Ordinary People Change the World)”

By Mrad Meltzer

Part of a series of board books that digest history narratives for the youngest readers.

“The Undefeated”

By Kwame Alexander

A poem that serves as a love letter to black culture and life in the United States.

“DK Life Stories: Nelson Mandela”

By Stephen Krensky

A kid-friendly biography of the man who defeated South African Apartheid.

“Hidden Figures Young Readers’ Edition”

By Margot Lee Shetterly

Telling the story of NASA’s black female mathematicians, for younger readers. The 2017 movie stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe.

“Antiracist Baby”

By Ibram X. Kendi

A board book version of Kendi’s thoughts in “How To Be Antiracist.”

“Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story about Racial Injustice”

By Marianna Celano

A white family and a black family share different perspectives on a police shooting of a black man.

“Can I Touch Your Hair?: Poems of Race, Mistakes, and Friendship”

By Irene Latham and Charles Waters,

Two writers – one white, one black – explore race and childhood through prose.

“Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry”

By Mildred D. Taylor

Cassie Logan and her two siblings find courage and pride in their land and their skin.

“Clean Getaway”

By Nic Stone

A middle-grade road trip story that unpacks American race relations.

“Not My Idea: A Book about Whiteness (Ordinary Terrible Things)”

By Anastasia Higginbotham

A young white child grapples with current events and race relations.

“New Kid”

By Jerry Craft

A graphic novel about a seventh grader starting at a new school with little diversity.

“The Day You Begin”

By Jacqueline Woodson

A book from National Book Award winner about connecting, even when you feel like you struggle to fit in.