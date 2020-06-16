Brush Creek Elementary School parking lot closed to the public

Brush Creek Elementary's parking lot will be closed to the public until Aug. 1.

Shane Macomber | Daily file photo

The Eagle County School District has closed the Brush Creek Elementary School parking lot to summertime public use at the request of town of Eagle Police Chief Joey Staufer and in response to numerous complaints from members of the Eagle Ranch community.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to officially close parking to the public,” Superintendent Philip Qualman said. “But, the call volume of complaints to the district and town of Eagle police department make it necessary.”

The closure will take effect immediately and last until Aug. 1. The district is in the process of restricting access to the lots. Many local and out-of-town people use the parking lot as a staging ground for outdoor recreation, including mountain biking. Alternative public parking is a few blocks away at the Eagle Ranch town square. Common complaints have included indiscrete changing of clothes and on-site alcohol consumption.

Staff members of Brush Creek Elementary School will have daytime access to the parking lot via a parking permit to work in their classrooms, complete maintenance and repairs, and to engage in planning for the upcoming school year. In addition, church service parking between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sundays is permissible, as is parking for the Walking Mountains Science Center program in July.

The district extends its regrets to those who have used the parking lot in a courteous manner and asks all to utilize the public parking nearby to minimize their inconvenience.