CDOT to resume Vail Pass auxiliary lanes work

A bridge pier and abutment for the future westbound bridge at I-70 Mile Point 185. Construction of the westbound bridge will be an early focus for the project team this season.

CDOT/Courtesy Photo

Work is resuming this month on the Colorado Department of Transportation’s I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project. Crews are mobilizing to the construction area and clearing snow from equipment.

The project enters its third season with an early focus on the construction of the Mile Point 185 westbound I-70 bridge, among other improvements to Interstate 70. This year’s work will involve narrowed lanes and shoulders along I-70, lane closures and temporary traffic holds along the recreation trail.

Starting May 1, rock-blasting work and light evening delays are also expected. During these short blasts, I-70 traffic and recreation trail users will be stopped in both directions for up to 30 minutes. The blasting and limited delays will be similar to the successful blasting on the project last summer. Motorists and stakeholder partners can sign up for day-of notifications about blasting and travel delays. More information about the rock blasting is available below.

Work to improve safety and operations on I-70 from the East Vail Exit at Mile Point 180 to the Vail Pass Rest Area Exit at Mile Point 190 began in 2021. The first construction season culminated with the opening of a new emergency truck ramp near Mile Point 182.

Last year’s work relocated a 2-mile section of the Vail Pass Recreation Trail, including two bridges to cross the trail over Black Gore Creek. This section of the trail between Mile Points 185 and 187 needed to be moved farther from I-70 to facilitate the addition of an eastbound I-70 auxiliary lane and the realignment of substandard curves. The new path segment will open along with the rest of the recreation trail for Memorial Day weekend.

Other work planned to start later this summer includes the construction of six wildlife crossings and fencing, the eastbound highway closure system at the Mile Point 180 interchange, and initial work on the eastbound auxiliary lane from Mile Point 185 to 190.

Traffic Impacts

This year’s work will involve narrowed lanes and shoulders along I-70, lane closures and temporary traffic holds along the recreation trail. During the rock blasting work, I-70 traffic and recreation trail users will be stopped in both directions for up to 30 minutes.

For I-70:

Eastbound I-70 will be closed at Exit 180 (East Vail interchange ) during traffic holds

) during traffic holds Westbound I-70 will be closed at Exit 190 (top of Vail Pass interchange ) during the traffic holds

) during the traffic holds Highway traffic holds are estimated to take place once per day when blasting occurs

Highway traffic holds are anticipated to last 30 minutes, though motorists should plan for additional delays due to the time required to clear held traffic

Highway traffic holds will only occur Monday to Thursday

Highway traffic holds will occur once in the evening, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., to minimize travel impacts and delays. The exact time when holds begin will vary depending on the day.

There will only be one blasting operation per scheduled day

Rock blasting and traffic holds can take place Monday to Thursday but are not allowed on weekends or holidays

For Vail Pass Recreation Trail:

Westbound trail users will be held at the Black Lakes Picnic Site

Eastbound trail users will be held approximately 3 miles up the 20-foot-wide path section, just before the cul-de-sac, about halfway up Vail Pass where the trail crosses under I-70

the 20-foot-wide path section, just before the cul-de-sac, about halfway up Vail Pass where the trail crosses under I-70 Construction flaggers will stop trail traffic at those holding locations

Trail traffic holds are estimated to take place once per day when blasting occurs

Trail traffic holds are anticipated to last up to one hour and possibly longer

Trail traffic holds will only occur Monday to Thursday

Trail traffic holds will occur in the evening between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Trail users are strongly advised to avoid using the trail during this time.

during this time. There will only be one blasting operation per scheduled day

Rock blasting and trail traffic holds can take place Monday to Thursday but are not allowed on weekends or holidays

Shrine Pass Road

Shrine Pass Road will be closed during blasting activities to ensure no one uses this road as a detour. The road is located at the top of Vail Pass.

Vail Pass Rest Area

The Vail Pass Rest Area continues to be closed through October 2023 for reconstruction. Drivers can use exit 190 (Vail Pass), but there will not be restroom facilities available. CDOT encourages motorists to use other rest areas nearby, including the Gateway Visitor Center in Georgetown and the Edwards Rest Area in Edwards.

Blasting Information

Beginning Monday, May 1, crews will conduct periodic rock blasting work in the evening. Blasting work is allowed once a day between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. CDOT anticipates four days of blasting within a two-week period.

The project has the ability to conduct blasting up to 10 days, if needed. During evening blasting work, there will be evening traffic holds of up to 30 minutes for travelers on I-70 and the Vail Pass Recreation Trail. Motorists should anticipate one traffic hold and delays on evenings when rock blasting work takes place. Delays are also anticipated to be light, based on results during successful blasting in August 2022. Blasting work can take place Monday to Thursday but is not allowed on weekends or holidays.

The first traffic hold and subsequent blasting are scheduled to occur on Monday, May 1, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Rock blasting is necessary to construct 2 miles of the new Vail Pass Recreation Trail on the west side of Vail Pass, between Mile Points 185 and 187. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use COtrip.org to be prepared for traveling through this and other construction projects on the I-70 corridor. The Vail Pass Recreation Trail will also be significantly affected, please see below for more information.

To sign up for email alerts about the project’s rock-blasting schedule for the week ahead, sign up at Subscription.COTrip.org/Alerts/Construction . Enter your email address and then select the Northwest Colorado region and choose “I-70 Mountain Corridor | West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes.”

On days when blasting is scheduled, the project will send an update including any day-of schedule changes. Individuals can also sign up for updates by contacting the project team at CDOT_WVailPassAuxLanes@state.co.us or 970-688-8233‬.

Project Information

For additional information about this project: