City Markets and Starting Hearts announce strategic partnership

State representative Dylan Roberts was on hand for the Starting Hearts defibrillator installation in City Market, Vail, contributed by Vail residents Mikki and Morris Futernick. The defibrillator is one of over 400 to be found in Eagle County.

Special to the Daily

City Markets and Starting Hearts are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to place lifesaving defibrillators and train staff in leadership and lifesaving skills in each of the City Market locations in Eagle County. Defibrillators have been placed in both the Vail and Avon locations with Eagle to follow. Training for staff has been scheduled and will be completed in the coming weeks.

To inaugurate this collaboration, City Market in Vail hosted an unveiling of the new device on Friday. State Representative Dylan Roberts was in attendance for the event.

“Starting Hearts is a true model for our state and our nation in its work to ensure that lifesaving defibrillators are available in as many places as possible,“ Roberts said. ”I am proud to have worked with them to pass legislation in 2019 that encourages widespread placement; and installation in City Markets is a very important step for the safety of our communities.”

Alan Himelfarb, Executive Director of Starting Hearts, also spoke at the unveiling. “We are so pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with the City Markets in Eagle County to provide lifesaving defibrillators and training,“ Himelfarb said. ”Our supermarkets are some of the most highly-trafficked locations, and being prepared to provide early care while the professionals are en-route can make all the difference between a wonderful save or a tragic loss.”

“We are grateful for the lifesaving work of Starting Hearts and are proud to be installing these important devices in our Eagle County City Market locations,” said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Director for City Market. “We are thankful for the partnership and for the critical training that Starting Hearts is delivering to our store teams.”

For more information regarding the legislation, visit leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb19-1183.