Colorado Energy Office and Walking Mountains Science Center to host Data Jam for Eagle County building owners

The Colorado Energy Office and Walking Mountains Science Center are hosting a free Data Jam on Friday, April 28, at the Frechette Field Studies Base Camp classrooms on the Walking Mountains campus in Avon. The event is designed to help local building owners become more familiar with Colorado’s new benchmarking program.

The Data Jam is for all building owners, building managers, facilities and operations managers, and energy managers with buildings within Eagle County, including those who are new to benchmarking and ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager as well as those with prior experience.

Building Performance Colorado is the Colorado Energy Office’s statewide benchmarking program aimed at increasing energy efficiency and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions in the building sector across Colorado. This program was created as a result of House Bill 21-1286 and requires owners of large commercial, multifamily, and public buildings that are 50,000 square feet or larger to annually benchmark their whole-building energy use to the Colorado Energy Office on or before June 1.

In this Data Jam, experts will help building owners enter and verify their building’s energy data in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager. We’ll walk you through the process and help answer questions about Portfolio Manager and benchmarking. Building owners will get the chance to network with other building professionals, take the opportunity to enter their building data and come into compliance before the June 1 deadline, and ask any programmatic questions.

There is no cost for attendees, who can register at EventBrite.com/e/building-performance-colorado-benchmarking-data-jam-for-eagle-county-tickets-570286711907 .

Ahead of the Data Jam, attendees are asked to:

Create a user profile for ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager or update your current profile.

Enter your building Information into ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager, including your property type, gross floor area, weekly operating hours, number of personal computers, etc.

From your utility (for all sources of energy), obtain 12 consecutive months of energy bills for all fuel types used in the building for the 2022 calendar year. (If you did not comply with this program last year, please also bring your 2021 energy usage information).

If you would like to familiarize yourself with the benchmarking process beforehand, please see Building Performance Colorado’s resources or Energy Star’s benchmarking resources .