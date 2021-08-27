Colorado health director signals additional rule tightening amid delta variant surge

Colorado’s health director told statehouse leaders Thursday that new, stricter rules in response to the pandemic are in the works.

The state now estimates that 99% of its new COVID-19 cases trace to the virus’s delta variant, and as it spreads through vaccinated and unvaccinated populations — at a much higher and more deadly rate for the latter group — Colorado is again looking at beefing up public health orders.

About six weeks ago, Gov. Jared Polis declared “the health emergency is over” and lifted the state’s emergency declaration. In general, he said early in summer, he’d be looking to relinquish the vast state-of-emergency powers conferred upon him in March of 2020.

“You know that the governor does not have his emergency order in place but at CDPHE we still do have a few public health orders in place,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s executive director, said Thursday in a quarterly update to lawmakers on pandemic response.

