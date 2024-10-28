Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees to create 2 more seats, appoint new members by December

Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley

Zoe Goldstein/Vail Daily

The Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees will grow by two members in the new year.

The current board unanimously agreed to make the change at its Oct. 21-22 meeting, according to a new release.

The board is made up of one elected resident from each of the following counties: Eagle, Lake, Pitkin, Routt, Summit, east Garfield and west Garfield. Salida has been represented by a non-voting trustee liaison since 2020, for a total of eight trustees.

The two new at-large trustees, who will be appointed to serve until November 2025, will be able to work from any county served by the college. After their appointed term, they will be required under Colorado law to run for office. Trustees serve four-year terms.

Marketing and media relations director Brian Barker said the board will open the application process for eligible candidates on Nov. 8 until Dec. 6 and will elect both positions on Dec. 11. The new trustees will be installed on Jan. 14, bringing the size of the board to 10 trustees.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Colorado Mountain College has discussed growing the board’s size for several years. The college’s goal with the new trustees is to ensure broader representation from the college’s districts.

During the same meeting, the board approved a lease-to-purchase agreement with the Salida School District to acquire the historic Kesner Building in Salida, the current home of the college’s Salida campus, for $3.6 million. CMC President Matt Gianneschi said enrollment at the campus has seen a steady increase, with over 600 students served during the 2023-24 academic year.