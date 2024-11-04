Open enrollment for Coloradans purchasing individual, small employer health insurance is now open

Open enrollment has officially started for Coloradans without access to employer- or government-provided health insurance.

Individuals and small employers will be able to purchase plans for 2025 through the state’s marketplace, Connect for Health Colorado , from now until Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Six health insurance providers — Anthem, Cigna, Denver Health, Kaiser Permanente, Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Select Health — are offering individual and small employer health insurance plans for next year. Several providers also offer dental and vision plans.

“We have seen record numbers of Coloradans enroll for the last four years,” stated Kevin Patterson, Connect for Health Colorado’s CEO, in a news release.

Patterson added that the largest enrollment increases have come from rural counties.

“Plan prices and options change every year so we encourage residents to access our experts and tools to review options,” Patterson stated.

On average, rates for individuals are increasing by 5.6% in 2025 with an average increase of around 7% for small employers, or those with 99 or fewer employees.

The increases are slightly less for Colorado Option plans — created in 2023 as a lower-cost option — which increased by an average of 4.6% compared to an average of 6.1% for non-Colorado Option plans.

Additional financial assistance is offered through the state marketplace.

“It’s really important for Coloradans to always look at their options and shop around, especially if they’re purchasing through Connect for Health Colorado because in many cases, they can avoid premium increases or potentially find savings,” said Adam Fox, deputy director of the statewide nonprofit advocacy group Colorado Consumer Health Initiative.

Connect for Health Colorado reported that 3 out of 5 customers shopping during open enrollment will be able to find plans for $10 or less a month.

In addition to individual and small-employer insurance, open enrollment for OmniSalud started Friday as well through Colorado Connect. OmniSalud is the state’s program to provide health insurance to undocumented Coloradans and recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

Open enrollment for Medicare — the federal coverage program for individuals over 65 or younger individuals with a disability — began in October and will end on Dec. 7.