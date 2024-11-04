Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame to host student video contest for $1,000

The Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame has announced the launch of a student video contest that offers a grand prize of $1,000. The contest tasks students with using their creativity to capture the stories of women who have shaped the state’s history.

Students from 6th grade through their last year of undergraduate study are eligible to participate. To enter, participants must create a two- to five-minute video focusing on an inductee from the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame for submission by the Jan. 1 deadline.

The contest’s three finalists, announced on March 1, will receive cash prizes and have the unique opportunity to meet and spend time with many of the inductees at the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame Gala and VIP reception in March 2025.

For full contest rules and guidelines, visit CoGreatWomen.org/video-contest/ .