The latest draft of Colorado’s congressional map draws Lauren Boebert and Joe Neguse into the same district

At her Craig campaign rally, Rep. Lauren Boebert vowed to "keep D.C. the heck out of Moffat County."

Billy Schuerman/For the Craig Press

Nerd alert: The new congressional map has dropped.

One big takeaway: A reconfigured 2nd Congressional District would favor Democrats and be home to two incumbents, Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, of Lafayette, and Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Garfield County.

Here are some quick observations:

District 1: Denver continues to comprise most of this district, with a bit of Arapahoe County mixed in. It would continue to be a safe Democratic district for U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette.

District 2: This district includes much of Boulder and Larimer counties and even part of Weld County, then stretches west to the Utah border. It would have a Hispanic population of nearly 28%.

District 3: Pueblo and Mesa counties dominate this district, which also includes Durango, the San Luis Valley and Eagle and Pitkin counties. The Hispanic population is 26%. No incumbent lives in the district.

District 4: Fort Collins and Douglas County are the major population centers of the district, which would still stretch all along the eastern border of the state. Windsor, where incumbent GOP U.S. Rep. Ken Buck lives, isn't included in the redrawn district. But candidates don't have to live in the district they run in.

District 5: El Paso County is the sole county in this district represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs

District 6: Arapahoe County makes up this district, with slices of Adams, Douglas and Jefferson counties. Democrat U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, of Centennial, represents the district.

District 7: Jefferson County dominates this district, but it also spreads southwest to several mountain counties including Fremont, Park, Teller, Chaffee and more. Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter, of Arvada, represents the district.

District 8: The new district, the result of Colorado's booming population growth, is centered in Adams and Weld counties, with slivers of Denver and Larimer County. It would be 38% Hispanic.

