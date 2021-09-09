Crews respond to half-acre fire north of Vail near Red Sandstone forest road
Small blaze is burning on public land near the Fox Farm private parcel
Crews from Vail Fire, Eagle River Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service have responded to a half acre blaze burning north of Vail near the Red Sandstone forest service road.
The blaze is on about a half acre of land roughly 2 miles south of Piney Lake near the Fox Farm private parcel.
Crews were quick to surround the blaze with hand tools, said David Boyd, a Public Affairs Officer with the U.S. Forest Service.
The blaze is currently known as the Fox Farm fire. Fox Farm refers to private land in the area that firefighters used to access the fire, but the fire is on public land in the White River National Forest.
Red Sandstone Road remains open at this time.
Four engines — One Type 6 engine each from Vail, Eagle River Fire Protection District, and the U.S. Forest Service, which are the smaller wildland brush trucks, plus a larger Type-3 engine from Eagle River Fire Protection District — responded at about 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.
The cause is unknown and under investigation.
“We’re still making good progress,” Boyd said at 4 p.m. “Two engines will continue to work the fire tonight.”
—This story will be updated