Crews respond to half-acre fire north of Vail near Red Sandstone forest road

A photo from the U.S. Forest Service shows a plume of smoke rising from the Fox Farm area about 5 miles north of Vail on Thursday.

Courtesy photo

Crews from Vail Fire, Eagle River Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service have responded to a half acre blaze burning north of Vail near the Red Sandstone forest service road.

The blaze is on about a half acre of land roughly 2 miles south of Piney Lake near the Fox Farm private parcel.

Crews work the Fox Farm Fire burning north of Vail and south of Piney Lake on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Courtesy photo

Crews were quick to surround the blaze with hand tools, said David Boyd, a Public Affairs Officer with the U.S. Forest Service.

The blaze is currently known as the Fox Farm fire. Fox Farm refers to private land in the area that firefighters used to access the fire, but the fire is on public land in the White River National Forest.

A Forest Service fire vehicle takes responders up Red Sandstone Road in Vail toward the Fox Farm Fire, burning on about a half-acre of land north of Vail.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Red Sandstone Road remains open at this time.

Four engines — One Type 6 engine each from Vail, Eagle River Fire Protection District, and the U.S. Forest Service, which are the smaller wildland brush trucks, plus a larger Type-3 engine from Eagle River Fire Protection District — responded at about 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The cause is unknown and under investigation.

An area of the White River National Forest charred by the Fox Farm Fire on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Courtesy photo

“We’re still making good progress,” Boyd said at 4 p.m. “Two engines will continue to work the fire tonight.”

—This story will be updated