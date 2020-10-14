Crews extinguish wildfire near McClain Flats outside of Aspen

A slow-moving wildfire above McLain Flats Road in Woody Creek burned for about half-an-hour Wednesday morning before firefighters extinguished it, an official said.

The blaze burned a little more than one-tenth of an acre around a power pole about 300 feet off of McLain Flats in the area of Trentaz Drive, said Parker Lathrop, deputy chief at the Aspen Fire Department. The fire occurred in the burn scar of another wildfire three years ago so it had less vegetation for fuel, he said.

However, there is plenty of dry fuel in the area, and had the fire broken out later in the day when the wind starts blowing, it could have been a different situation, Lathrop said. As it was, the lack of wind and vegetation coupled with morning dew on the ground slowed the growth of the fire and allowed firefighters to put it out quickly, he said.

The powerline was not down on the ground and there was no immediate indication of what started the fire, Lathrop said.

The fire was reported at 7:55 a.m. and about 20 firefighters responded and put it out by about 8:35 a.m., he said.