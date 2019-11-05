Eagle approves six members for home rule charter commission

Former Eagle Mayor Jon Stavney won the most votes for Eagle's home rule charter commission.

Special to the Daily

Eagle Home Rule Charter Commission Jon Stavney, 565

Holli Snyder, 520

Kraige Kinney, 470

Kyle Hoiland, 461

Janet Bartnik, 440

David R. Gaboury, 401 The town board will appoint the remaining three members of the nine-member Home Rule Charter Commission at its Nov. 12 meeting. The town board will appoint the remaining three members of the nine-member Home Rule Charter Commission at its Nov. 12 meeting.

Eagle voters took another step toward self-determination by electing six members of the town’s nine-member home rule charter commission.

The six elected Tuesday were Holli Snyder, David R. Gaboury, Kyle Hoiland, Jon Stavney, Janet Bartnik, and Kraige Kinney. The final three members will be appointed during the Eagle Town Board’s Nov. 12 meeting.

Of Colorado’s 271 municipalities, 101 are home rule. Those 101 home rule communities are home to more than 90% Colorado’s town residents, Eagle Town Manager Brandy Reitter said.

Eagle is growing and to help the town deal with that growth, Eagle wants to change from a statutory government under the state government’s umbrella, to home rule or self-government. State legislators come and go, but their policies remain, which can be problematic for towns, Reitter said.

Ideally, home rule gives the town the authority to legislate matters of local concern.

The charter commission guides the town through the transition, and is designed to reflect citizen input and guide the town through the transition to home rule.