Eagle board sweet on Sweetwater Lake Resort

The Eagle Valley Land Trust is rallying support and donations to save Sweetwater Lake.

To HelpDonate to the Eagle Valley Land Trust by phone at 970-748-7654, online at Donate to the Eagle Valley Land Trust by phone at 970-748-7654, online at www.evlt.org/savethelake , or by mail to: Eagle Valley Land Trust, P.O. Box 3016, Edwards, Colorado 81632. Write Save The Lake in the memo line.

EAGLE — A local conservation group rounding up support to save Sweetwater Lake Resort found some with the Eagle Town Board.

Jim Daus and the Eagle Valley Land Trust asked the town for support in its efforts to preserve Sweetwater. The seven-member board was happy to provide it.

As he spoke, Daus looked around the meeting and asked the crowd, “Who has visited?” Dozens of hands went up. “Who supports it?” Dozens of hands stayed up. “Who opposes it?” Not one did.

Development pressure exists

If you think no one would develop land out there, think again. One proposal envisioned a golf course, 280 homes and a hotel. It did not come to fruition, but the current owners have eliminated public access, Daus said.

The whole parcel is 488 acres in eastern Garfield County and is accessible all year round. The road is plowed, Daus said. Sweetwater is one of Colorado’s largest natural lakes.

It’s a $9 million deal. They have some of that money, Daus said. The Conservation Fund, a national conservation organization, is on board, as are other organizations. Daus said the groups need to raise a few million more, and plan to make their offer by early November.

Historic connections

Kathy Heicher with the Eagle County Historical Society explained that Eagle is connected to Sweetwater, then regaled the town board with some quick history about the Ute Trail, mountain men, Chicago gangster Louis “Diamond Jack” Alteri who fled to Sweetwater, and Henry Hernage, namesake of Hernage Gulch, who signed his name on the roof of one of the caves in 1884.

A cave is home to some Ute Indian pictographs, one of the few places in the state that have them, Heicher said.

Janet Rivera lives up near Sweetwater. People drive up there, meet the locked gate at the end of the road and turn around — disappointed, she said.

“We’re asking you to help preserve it for us to use. It’s not just to look at,” Rivera said.

Liz Mooney, Sweetwater Community president, told Eagle’s town board that the people who leave Sweetwater for work each day commute to Eagle County. They do not go to Glenwood Springs, Mooney said.

For now, Daus says the Eagle Valley Land Trust is collecting letters of support and donations.

Supporters are scheduled to meet Monday, Oct. 28, 5:30 p.m. at the lake to brainstorm and plan.