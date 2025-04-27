Developer to add 72 new homes to Gypsum’s Buckhorn Valley neighborhood

A local development company recently received town approval to add 72 modular units to Gypsum's Buckhorn Valley neighborhood.

The Buckhorn Valley neighborhood has seen several changes since it was first approved in the early 2000s. The latest came Tuesday, when Gypsum Town Council approved a change to a section of the large subdivision, changing what was once an area zoned for multifamily housing to a neighborhood of 72 single-family homes.

John Hill of local firm BV Firewheel, the developer of the property, said homes, all modular units, will be built by Mountain Valley Homes, which has built more than 200 homes in Buckhorn Valley.

Hill said his company will build the homes in roughly 20-unit batches, and will use its own funds for the project. That means it won’t rely on outside financing. That takes longer to get the entire project finished, but means there won’t be any half-finished homes or infrastructure, Hill said.

The homes, with three different facades and built in a variety of colors, will be roughly 1,350 square feet. All will have three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with the bedrooms upstairs and the living areas downstairs. All the homes will have a one-car garage and on-site parking for three vehicles.

According to town water attorney Kevin Patrick, the Buckhorn Valley Metropolitan District will provide raw water for outdoor irrigation of the small back yards. The remainder of the outdoor spaces will be xeriscaped.

Hill said the side yards of the homes will be vacant, and controlled by the homeowners association to ensure emergency access. That access is an enforceable association covenant, Hill added.

Hill noted that the target prices for the units range from $740,000 to $750,000, but added that there are county and state assistance programs for first-time buyers.

There are currently about 340 unbuilt lots remaining at Buckhorn Valley.

