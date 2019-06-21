Eagle County updates its fire restrictions ordinance

Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek, along with the Eagle County Board of County Commissioners recently signed an updated fire restrictions ordinance. The updates will help to clarify fire restrictions with what is allowed and not allowed and includes the implementation of automatic fire restrictions during periods of a “Red Flag Warning” throughout unincorporated Eagle County (excluding federal lands). Anytime the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning for this area, fire restrictions will automatically be implemented.

This means that Eagle County will automatically move into fire restrictions during the specific time of a Red Flag Warning, without any further action from the Sheriff. During times that Eagle County is not implementing regular fire restrictions and a Red Flag Warning is issued, all of unincorporated Eagle County (excluding Federal lands) will automatically move into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

In the event that Eagle County has already enacted Stage 1 Fire Restrictions and a Red Flag Warning is issued, all of unincorporated Eagle County (excluding federal lands) will then automatically move to Stage II Fire Restrictions.

A red flag warning is a forecast warning issued by the National Weather Service to inform area firefighting and land management agencies that conditions are ideal for wildland fire combustion, and rapid spread. After drought conditions, when humidity is very low, and especially when there are high or erratic winds which may include lightning as a factor, the Red Flag Warning becomes a critical statement for firefighting agencies.

A map depicting the areas of Eagle County affected by fire restrictions can be found at: http://www.ecemergency.org/p/eagle-county-fire-restrictions-info.html.

In addition, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages citizens to stay aware of the latest emergency and weather notifications by signing up for EC Alerts at http://www.ecalert.org.