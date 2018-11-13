Eagle County’s WECMRD rebranded as Mountain Recreation

EAGLE COUNTY — For more than 40 years, the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District has had a reach as long as its name.

Generations of local kids have collected sports T-shirts and jerseys with "WECMRD" emblazoned on the front, and it was a dead giveaway about someone's longevity in the area if he or she didn't know what the acronym meant or how it was pronounced.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 14, the long moniker and difficult-to-pronounce acronym are things of the past as the organization rebrands itself by announcing exactly what it is all about — Mountain Recreation.

"After nearly four decades of fantastic work within our community, it was time to reimagine, redefine and re-energize our organization," Mountain Recreation Executive Director Janet Bartnik said. "The most visually obvious opportunity was with the WECMRD brand itself."

Mike McCormack, president of the recreation district's board of directors, noted the name change is part of an overhaul that's been two years in the making.

"WECMRD seemed a little bit cumbersome and outdated," McCormack said. "It didn't inspire loyalty or attention."

Mountain Recreation was chosen on the basis of simplicity and authenticity.

"Mountain Recreation was chosen from several options during a lengthy and immersive rebranding process," said Scott Robinson, district marking and communications manager. "The name was identified as an accurate and insightful reflection of Eagle County's stunning natural beauty, along with the shared passion that its residents hold for the outdoors."

Website upgrade

While the name change will be the first thing that patrons notice about Mountain Recreation, it isn't the only big change. Beginning Wednesday, the Mountain Recreation website will provide an improved online presence for the district.

"The newly designed mountainrec.org site promises a richer, more intuitive interface for users, along with a streamlined design that places information at the fingertips of the viewer through a robust search feature," Robinson said.

"For a deeper dive into the restated vision of Mountain Rec, please visit the 'About Us' section of http://www.mountainrec.org," Robinson said. "Better still, bring your ice skates, swimsuit, workout clothes or yoga mat and come talk to us about it in person."

Bartnik said the name change and website launch are just the open salvos for Mountain Recreation's rebranding.

"The effort was an extension of a larger visions process taken on by our staff, partners and board," Bartnik said. "Our new name and brand assets are at once simple, powerful and aspirational. Each speaks to the majesty of this place and the shared values of our community. The new logo and name are also just the tip of the iceberg. Stay tuned."