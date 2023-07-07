Eagle Valley Community Foundation seeks applicants for the Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant Program

The Eagle Valley Community Foundation, the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs have teamed up for the Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant Program , a statewide program for small, community-based nonprofit organizations providing services to communities who have historically been underrepresented, underserved, or under-resourced.

The Eagle Valley Community Foundation and Yampa Valley Community Foundation, collectively with the Deparment of Local Affairs, seek applicants with annual budgets between $150,000 and $2,000,000, that have been affected by the infrastructure aftermath of COVID-19. While the grant is not for programming, it does open doors for other opportunities such as strategic planning, professional development for board and staff, technology, etc.

The application opened on July 5, 2023, and will close on Aug. 31, 2023.

The Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant was created after the Colorado House Bill 22-1356 was signed into law on June 3, 2022, to help underrepresented communities with limited access to state and federal funding and those impacted and disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The emphasis on infrastructure and capacity building will help small nonprofits build critical staff and boards, while providing funds to proactively invest in the organization’s makeup. The grant is designed for nonprofits in historically-marginalized communities that need more foundational help. $33,100,000 in grants will be awarded — with selected organizations awarded up to $100,000.

Additionally, if a tax-exempt charitable or social welfare group operating under a 501(c)(3) acts as a fiscal sponsor to small community-based groups that are not registered nonprofit organizations, those groups are also eligible for this grant funding.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Collaboration is at the heart of Eagle Valley Community Foundation and we are excited about this partnership opportunity to increase funding for small nonprofits in our community,” said Melina Valsecia-Monreal, the executive director of the Eagle Valley Community Foundation. “This work directly aligns with our vision for a community where all have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

How to apply

To apply, interested applicants with their main office located in Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Rio Blanco, and Routt Counties should contact Greg Hamilton, Yampa Valley Community Foundation program officer, directly. As the geographically-appointed Regional Access Partner for those five counties, Yampa Valley Community Foundation is providing technical assistance and opportunities to learn more about the process, criteria, and funding. To learn more, visit yvcf.org/npi .

To reach Greg, email is recommended for a faster response: greg@yvcf.org . Alternatively interested applicants may call Greg at 970-439-4443. Organizations with their main office in other counties can find their appropriate RAP contact at dlg.colorado.gov/regional-access-partners

Organizations must provide a Unique Entity ID (UEI) number from the federal government and meet the eligibility requirements. Applications are submitted directly through one of the eight Regional Access Partners, determined by the location of the organization’s headquarters. Funding is allocated for infrastructure needs only. Grant awardees will be notified by their RAP by January 31, 2024.

For more information about this program and to find a geographically-appointed RAP, please visit dlg.colorado.gov/nonprofit-infrastructure-grant-program