Fine art show, gear swap, free mini golf and more in the Vail Valley this weekend

The Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer's disease and all other forms of dementia will be held at Brush Creek Park in Eagle on Saturday.

Tricia Swenson/tswenson@vaildaily.com

Vail Valley Fine Art Show

Come view incredible art created by local and regional artists at the 12th annual Vail Valley Fine Art Show at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. The artwork will be on display for the next six weeks, but Friday marks the opening night.

The event goes from 5-8 p.m. and invites you to roam the halls of the Colorado Mountain College campus and view 250 pieces of art designed by 75 local and regional artists in various mediums such as oil, watercolor, acrylic, sculpture, photographer, 3-D and more. The majority of work is available for purchase.

Catering will be done by Colorado Mountain College culinary and drinks will be provided by Colorado Mountain College and Vail Valley Art Guild. A DJ will be spinning tunes and the artists will be on hand if you want to chat with them about their works, techniques and more.

For more information, go to Vail Valley Art Guild’s website at VVAGCO.org .

Gearvana in Eagle

The Eagle River Center includes a hard-packed dirt test ride area that will be staffed by Gearvana crew for attendees to test ride bikes. Scott Elkins/Courtesy photo

Gearvana is a new weekend-long event that’s coming to Eagle where you can buy, sell, swap or shop for gear. This is the perfect time of year to get rid of that bike your kid has outgrown or all those old skis in your garage. This is also going to be a place to test out new products from area equipment representatives or find deals from big retailers.

Head to the Eagle River Center in Eagle and the Eagle County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Load in and gear drop off will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and load out will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

As of press time on Wednesday, over two dozen brands were listed on Gearvana’s website. Skis, snowboards, eyewear, helmets, bike gear and equipment, kids apparel and more were listed. Stores like Ski Base/Wheel Base, Christy Sports and Venture Sports were slated to come as well. Need some new Prana wear? How about Julbo eyewear? Revo goggles? Peppermint Cycling apparel for the ladies? Those brands will all be there.

Get the gear you need at a price you can afford or sell your stuff to someone else who can use it. It truly is a win-win for everyone. For more information and to see a list of retailers and suppliers, go to Gearvana.net .

Mini golf in Downtown Eagle

There’s a new mini golf attraction in downtown Eagle. It’s free, family-friendly and good for all ability levels. Tricia Swenson/Vail Daily

Did you know that you can work on your short game in downtown Eagle? The space where the Nearly Everything Store was for many decades has been transformed into a mini golf course – at least until the end of September. This makeshift course was a project created by Eagle Rising, a group that brings female business owners together to positively impact the town. Becky Burgess, owner of Vail Valley Wellness and founding member of the group, worked with all kinds of businesses in town for this project.

“We wanted to bring something playful and unexpected to downtown Eagle — something that reminds people why small-town living is so special,” Burgess said.

The 11-hole course is located on the corner of Broadway and Third Street. Putters and regular golf balls as well as soft golf balls are provided free of charge — just sign the waiver and play. Each hole has been decorated and is sponsored by Eagle businesses.

Some merchants weaved their business models into the themes. Foodsmith Prep has players hitting a ball up a ramp and through a kid’s kitchen play set. EagleARTS/ARTSPaCE workshop+gallery has a Van Gogh-inspired hole. Second Street Tavern has you navigating your golf ball through a maze of empty beer cans.

“Every day I stop by and see families, kids, neighbors, even people who were just passing through, playing together. That’s when you realize it’s working – it’s bringing people downtown and helping them feel connected, Burgess said. “If more people fall in love with downtown Eagle, the way we already have, then we’ve done our job.”

The mini golf course is open from dawn to dusk through the end of this month. For more information, go to EagleOutside.com .

Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Eagle Ranch

Head down to the Brush Creek Park and Pavilion for the Rocky Mountain Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and get there early for coffee and breakfast goodies as well as entertainment by Helmut and Charlotte Fricker, Don Watson, Mountain Harmony, kids’ activities like facing painting, lawn games like corn hole and spike ball, photo booth and the Battle Mountain High School Dance Team kicking off the event.

This Saturday’s walk is one of the many walks happening across the nation right now for the Alzheimer’s Association. The walk will be held on the recreation path throughout Eagle Ranch and is about two miles in length. Strollers, wagons and dogs are welcome. Stay for the after party at Capitol Public House near the finish line with music by The Evolution Live starting at 11:30 a.m. and a portion of proceeds from the restaurant will go toward the cause. It’s free to participate – join a team or create your own and donations can be made at Act.Alz.org/RockyMountain .

Mighty Marmots Kids Trail Races

Rhys Swanson glides over the trail during the 1-mile race at the Vail Recreation District’s first Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Race event of the fall on Sept. 5 at Maloit Park. The next race series continues at Miller Ranch Open Space on Saturday. Vail Recreation District/Courtesy photo

Do your kids need to burn off some energy? If so, check out the Mighty Marmot Kids Trail Races. The Vail Recreation District is hosting this race for 4–12-year-olds on Friday and this week’s race will be held at the Miller Ranch Open Space in Edwards. Choose the one-mile or two-mile course and kids will be treated to ice cream after the race. Please note that 4-year-olds can only race in the 1-mile category.

The races will start at 4:15 p.m. Races will be timed and the top three racers in each age group (boys and girls 5-6, 7-8, 9-10) will be recognized. Parents may run with their child. The cost is $16 if you pre-register or $21 day-of. If your child can’t race this week, there will be one more Mighty Marmots Kids Trail Race on Friday, Oct. 3. For more information, to go VailRec.com .