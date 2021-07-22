Mudslides close westbound I-70 at mile marker 167 in Avon

4:15 p.m. update: Multiple mudslides in the Avon area have closed westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 167 as well as Nottingham Road in Avon west of Buck Creek Road.

The mudslides were triggered by heavy rain in the area.

Cody Cosper, Avon’s deputy chief of police, said the heavy rains caused a fairly significant mudslide on Nottingham Road at about the 300-400 block and also on Swift Gulch Road at about the 300-400 block. There were also some smaller mudslides up along Buck Creek Road, Mountain Star Road and on Wildwood Road.

“Public Works crews have been working along with first responding agencies to get those cleaned up and keep traffic moving as much as possible,” Cosper said.

However, some of the mudslides have also impacted the westbound lane of I-70. Colorado Department of Transportation workers are currently in the area with town of Avon Public Works crews working on clearing up the mess.

All westbound I-70 traffic is being routed onto Avon Road South onto U.S. Highway 6.

“We hope to have these cleared out in the next 20-30 minutes and traffic moving normally again,” Cosper said.

No injuries have been reported, but Cosper did say the flooding and mudslides are “probably one of the biggest that I’ve seen in 10 years.”

“This was not the normal expected level of rain or level of mud — usually we have a little on Nottingham and that’s about it,” he said. “We had some water standing in Nottingham Park and water standing in Avon Road around 3, which has all started to drain off. It was a significant amount of rain.

Visit COTrip.org for the most up-to-date road closure information.

Mud and water clog the roundabout in Avon at Avon Road and Beaver Creek Boulevard. | Lindsay L. Hardy/Special to the Daily



For a map of highway mile markers, please go to Vailgov.com/I-70_Milemarkers_EC

