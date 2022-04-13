Rebecca Zweig joins Vail Symposium as programming manager

Kris Sabel, executive director of the Vail Symposium, announced Wednesday that Rebecca Zweig has accepted the position of programming manager. The nonprofit organization, which provides thought-provoking, diverse and affordable educational programs, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Rebecca Zweig



“We’re thrilled to have Rebecca join the Vail Symposium team,” Sabel said. “We produce 40-45 programs each year and the programming manager is an integral part of that process, securing speakers and ensuring that our programs are interesting and appeal to a wide audience. Rebecca has extensive experience in programming and learning development utilizing various platforms. Her network is wide and deep and includes celebrities, artists, comedians, best-selling authors, industry experts, business luminaries and influencers. We’re excited to continue to grow and expand with Rebecca’s assistance.”

Since 2003, Zweig served as the president, CEO and founder of Business-Smart Solutions, Inc., leading various multi-year instructional and educational projects. Working with national magazines like Inc. and Fast Company, Zweig created and developed new products and program offerings, driving revenue, attendance and sponsorship while building new communities. Prior to starting Business-Smart Solutions, Zweig was the director of executive education at University of Colorado Denver Business School, director of special Events and public relations for the Brooklyn Historical Society and conference director for Fulcrum Information Services in New York. Zweig also served on the board of Watermark, a female membership group in Silicon Valley and on the board of the University of Colorado Denver Business School.

“My goal in life is to positively impact others through education,” Zweig said. “I enjoy creating and implementing growth strategies and welcome opportunities that allow me to use my creativity to design unique and compelling programs and educational products. When designing a program or working with a speaker to customize their presentation, my aim is to inspire, challenge and change people’s lives for the better.”

Zweig holds a bachelor of arts in communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has completed training as a business coach. She lives in EagleVail and enjoys being with family, loves the arts and visiting bookstores, volunteering and going on daily hikes in the mountains.