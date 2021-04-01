Several areas of Beaver Creek set to close on Monday

The Bachelor Gulch area of Beaver Creek on Dec. 29, 2020. Bachelor Gulch’s last day of operation for the 2020-21 season will be Sunday.

Chris Dillmann/ cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Beaver Creek will present a pared down offering to skiers and snowboarders in its final week of operation for the 2020-21 ski season, closing off the lower-elevation terrain on the northwest side of the resort.

Mountain operations has confirmed that Sunday will be the last day of operation for lifts 7, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18. This will close off access to the Arrowhead, Bachelor Gulch, Strawberry Park, Elkhorn, Larkspur and the Landing loading zones.

The main mountain of Beaver Creek, serviced by lifts 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 will remain open to guests who access via the main village. This includes the Red Buffalo, Birds of Prey and Grouse Mountain areas, as well as the Cinch lifts. The beginner terrain in Haymeadow Park, serviced by the Haymeadow Express gondola and the Highlands lift, will remain open, as well.

Guests who access Beaver Creek from the town of Avon via the Riverfront Express Gondola will be unable to do so starting Monday.

Beaver Creek’s closing day is Sunday, April 11.