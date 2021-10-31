Time Machine: 60 years ago, Eagle cafe invites diners to ‘an adventure in eating’

This postcard shows Harrison's Cafe, located along U.S. Highway 6 in Eagle. Harrison's was owned and run by Owen "Dude" Harrison and Berneice McKelvey. Harrison's was renamed Bernice's Place in the 1970s. The buildings are still standing and are now the Eagle Grand Motel. The postcard information reads "Restaurant open 24 hrs. a day. Excellent food. Modern hotel. Hot water heat. Wall-to-wall carpets. Located half-way between Grand Jct. and Denver." Courtesy photo from Eagle Valley Library District and Eagle County Historical Society



5 years ago

Week of Nov. 3, 2016

Officials from Augusta Care in Minnesota joined local dignitaries for a grand opening celebration at the new Castle Peak Senior Care facility in Eagle.

After receiving a $332,433 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, the Gypsum Shooting Sports Park had completed construction of a new clubhouse at their facility north of Gypsum. The facility also received word of another successful grant application — $114,000 from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to pay for realignment of rifle and pistol ranges for erosion control.

10 years ago

Week of Nov. 3, 2011

In what was a decidedly anti-new taxes election countywide, Eagle voters approved a ballot question to increase the local lodging occupation tax from $2 per room, per night, to $4 per room per night.

Voters rejected Eagle County School District’s ballot question for a mill levy increase with 5,003 votes opposed and 4,172 votes in favor.

Eagle Valley High School girls softball players Brooke Asmussen and Megan Osteen were named to the 4A Western Slope All Conference First Team. Adriana Vasquez and Ally Zehring received all conference honorable mention.

20 years ago

Week of Nov. 1, 2001

Brush Creek resident Cindy Cohagen was selected to participate in the Olympic Torch relay. She was chosen to carry the torch for a quarter-mile through Eagle. In total the Olympic torch relay was slated to travel through 46 states and more than 13,500 miles on its trip from Athens, Greece, to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Boyz Toyz, a recreational vehicle dealership, moved from Gypsum to a new location along U.S. Highway 6 in Eagle.

30 years ago

Week of Nov. 7, 1991

Television actor Lee Horsley paid a visit to Gypsum Elementary School. Horsley was in the area to work with local filmmaker Roger Brown on a documentary about ranching in Eagle County.

A homemade propane gas heater and a poorly ventilated tent were blamed in the deaths of two Wisconsin hunters. The men were camped outside of Wolverton Spring south of Eagle.

Eagle County Sheriff’s deputy Kyle Hall escaped serious injury when his patrol car rolled twice during a driving skills test. A Colorado State Patrol investigation of the accident uncovered a small nail in the left rear tire of Hall’s Jeep Cherokee.

Eagle Valley High football players Travis Hobbs, Robby Roach, Mike Reynolds and Jake Borah earned all conference honors.

40 years ago

Week of Nov. 5, 1981

By a nearly 2-to-1 margin, Eagle County voters approved a 1% countywide sales tax. The final vote was 809 in favor and 433 opposed.

Touted as “some of the most expensive condominiums in Colorado,” The Charter at Beaver Creek launched construction. The seven building project included 150 units. “For the 1981-82 ski season, The Charter will have an intimate dining room and 24-hour room service. Additionally, around-the-clock staff will provide all the services expected from a luxury hotel,“ the project developer announced.

The Eagle Valley High School Lady Devils posted a dramatic, come-from-behind win over the DeBeque Dragons to earn a berth at the state volleyball tournament.

The Climax Molybdenum Mine near Leadville prepared for a month-long shutdown in June. Mine executives said the decreased demand for steel meant molybdenum prices had dropped from $30 per pound to $7.90 per pound. The mine employed approximately 2,700 workers.

50 years ago

Week of Nov. 4, 1971

“The ancient wooden bridge that spanned the Eagle River just north of Eagle is on its last legs, so to speak. Demolition of the bridge got under way today and the new steel and concrete bridge is in use,” the Enterprise reported. “During these past months of I-70 construction on the north side of the river, it was hoped the old bridge would hold up until it was no longer needed.”

The Enterprise also had something to say about the new national Monday holiday calendar. “Next Thursday, Nov. 11, is the real Veteran’s Day — Armistice Day — and that is the day American flags should be flying.”

The Harlem Travelers comedy basketball team was slated to play a team of Eagle Valley High School teachers and students in a fundraiser at the Gypsum gym.

60 years ago

Week of Nov. 2, 1961

Mrs. Jack Roach and Mrs. Walter Lieber headed up a book drive for a new Eagle Public Library. The library was planned in a space located on the second floor of the Eagle Community House.

The Rio Grande Railroad was the largest taxpayer in Eagle County. The company’s 1961 county tax bill was $191,681.26.

Mr. and Mrs. Vern Shissler of Brush Creek hosted a Halloween costume party. Guest included the Macdonnels, the Beasleys, the Rosses, the McCains, the Bagleys, the Morgans, the Eichlers, the Sheltons, the Wilsons, the Millers and the Clarks.

Harrison’s Café and Lounge advertised, “Our menu is always just a little different, so for an adventure in eating, eat at Harrison’s.”

70 years ago

Week of Nov. 1, 1951

A public card party was planned to benefit the new Eagle Community Playhouse group.

Four hunters from Stockton, Kansas, were fined $400 on top of being charged non-resident game license fees ($40 each) when they were caught with an illegally taken deer. A different group of hunters “found that hunting after dark could be expensive.” The group of Adams County men was fined $25 for attempting to use a spotlight to shoot a deer.

Local man Reed Daley shot a 7-foot tall black bear, weighing in at 370 pounds, along Gore Creek. Daley said he shot the animal eight times before it fell.

80 years ago

Week of Oct. 31, 1941

“Every car owner will owe Uncle Sam the additional sum of $2.09 after Jan. 1,” the Enterprise reported. The newspaper said this federal use tax would be imposed on “jalopy and Rolls Royce alike.”

The Eagle Garden Club declared war on slugs. “Local gardens have been quite heavily infested with slimy snail-like creatures for the past two seasons, so the club members voted to get a poison that will kill the slugs. This poison will be available, without cost, to any gardener wanting to have it.”

The American Legion Auxiliary hosted a card party in Gypsum. Pinochle and bridge games were set up at 11 tables and 46 players participated.

The Eagle County Chapter of the American Red Cross completed its 10th shipment of relief supplies to Europe. Local volunteers had compiled 345 hours of Red Cross service.