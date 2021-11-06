Vail needs to fill vacancy on planning commission

The town of Vail is seeking applications from community members to fill a mid-term vacancy on the Planning and Environmental Commission.

The opening was created by the resignation of Pete Seibert, Jr., who has been elected to the Vail Town Council. The term of the appointment will begin Jan. 10, 2022, and expire March 31, 2022. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Send letters of interest and experience to: Vail Town Council, Attention Tammy Nagel, Town Clerk, 75 South Frontage Road, Vail, CO 81657 by mail or in person, or email to tnagel@vailgov.com .

Planning and Environmental Commission applicants must be residents and registered voters in the town of Vail. The seven-member board meets the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 1 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building. This volunteer board is responsible for reviewing and determining requests for variances and conditional use permits, and recommendations to Town Council on special development districts, subdivisions, rezonings, various town-proposed plans and other community matters per the Vail Town Charter and ordinances.

The Vail Town Council will conduct interviews during its afternoon session Tuesday, Dec. 21, with appointments to follow at its evening meeting.

For more information, contact Town Clerk Tammy Nagel, tnagel@vailgov.com or 970-479-2136. For additional information on the Planning and Environmental Commission, contact Jonathan Spence, planning manager, at 970-479-2321 or jspence@vailgov.com .