Vail Valley Charitable Fund and family celebrate the life of Mike Tennant

Mike Tennant

Special to the Daily

Our community lost a special friend, Mike Tennant, last month. Please join Mike’s wife Donna and family along with the Vail Valley Charitable Fund on Sept. 12 for a celebration of Mike’s life. The celebration will occur between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the EagleVail Pavilion and will include food, drink, photos, videos, and music. Friends are encouraged to share special memories of your time with Mike alongside his favorite country music. Dress in your favorite attire that would best honor Mike as how you knew him (70s, aloha, cowboy, ski school).

Mike was treated at UC Health for 31 days for complications related to kidney failure. Even though he was insured, out-of-pocket expenses have been overwhelming. The Vail Valley Charitable Funds suggests a donation of $45, but most of all, encourage your attendance no matter what you donate. An online silent auction will also be made available to raise additional funds for the family featuring gift certificates from local businesses and Vail Resorts Epic Promise. More information coming soon. Proceeds will help us assist Donna with the expenses she incurred while at Mike’s side.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund was created in 1996 to assist individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. They distribute one-time grants up to $5,000 and also coordinate extended grant fundraisers for applicants requiring additional assistance. Since its inception, Vail Valley Charitable Fund has distributed 8.4 million dollars to over 1,800 local families. For details about how to donate or apply for a grant, go to vvcf.org.

Individuals may earmark donations for this fundraiser by writing “Mike Tennant” on the memo line of a check made payable to the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, PO Box 2307, Edwards, CO 81632.