Yeoman Park Campground closed until hazard trees can be removed

Several live trees that appeared healthy have recently fallen near campsites in Yeoman Park due to interior rotting near their base.

Special to the Daily

The White River National Forest has closed the Yeoman Park Campground in Eagle County until hazard trees can be surveyed and removed.

“Without taking a core sample from a tree, it is hard to tell if it has this interior rot,” said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis. “We’ve now sampled a number of trees within the campground and found rot in several other trees. We’ll need to do a complete survey and remove trees found with this problem.”

The campground will be reopened following completion of the assessment and removal of trees identified with this issue.

“These are large diameter trees, so we will use qualified sawyers,” Veldhuis said. “We do not have an estimate for how long the campground will be closed. We will reopen Yeoman as soon as we are able to.”

The Forest Service regularly performs tree assessments in developed sites such as Yeoman. Earlier this year, for instance, a crew removed approximately 20 standing dead trees from the campground before it opened to the public. However, this newly discovered issue with live trees did not become apparent until the trees fell, revealing the interior rot.

For information about camping on the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District, call 970-827-5715 or visit FS.usda.gov/whiteriver .