Eagle’s downtown development authority announces its first set of business grants

The Eagle Downtown Development Authority has announced recipients of $50,000 in grants to help enhance economic activity in the area.

The Eagle Downtown Development Authority has announced the recipients of the 2024 Downtown Eagle Project Investment Program, awarding $50,000 in grants to enhance Eagle’s downtown, stimulate economic growth and foster community vibrancy.

Selected from 19 applicants, this year’s recipients impressed the authority’s Board of Directors with projects aimed at revitalizing Eagle’s downtown core.

“We are incredibly proud of the strong, committed business community in downtown Eagle,” authority chair Greg Schroeder said. “The quality of applications we received was outstanding, reflecting our businesses’ dedication to enhancing downtown. While we couldn’t fund every deserving project, we remain committed to securing resources for more local innovation in the future.”

Funded projects are:

EagleARTS: $4,400

The grant supports marketing three major events in 2025: Murder on Broadway (March 14), Fall ARTwalk Festival (Sept. 12), and Holiday ARTwalk (Dec. 12).

Flower Hound: $7,000

The grant provides funding for expanding commercial space and tenant improvements to host community workshops and classes.

Hidden Table Games: $4,400

This grant provides a community gathering space and supports local advertising and marketing.

FOODsmith Prep: $4,400

The grant provides funding for permanent signage, a custom handrail, lighting upgrades, and an outdoor community cookbook lending library.

Higher Elevation Healing Arts School: $4,400

The grant funding supports tuition assistance, new signage and advertising for this local massage therapy training and wellness service provider.

Mountain Market & Supply: $7,000

Funding for startup costs, including commercial signage and refrigeration, supporting local food and gifts.

Slope and Hatch: $7,000

The grant offsets the build-out costs of this new family-friendly restaurant offering made-from-scratch comfort food.

Vail Valley Wellness: $7,000

This grant will fund storefront enhancements, including signage, exterior painting and an outdoor space with a pergola.

Yoga Off Broadway: $4,400

The grant supports multi-business marketing and advertising for this yoga studio.

The Eagle Downtown Development is scheduled to host its second round of $50,000 grant funding in the spring of 2025. Additional details and calls for applications will be announced at a later date. Following the disbursement of the full $100,000, the authority will announce future grant opportunities as they become available.

For more information, contact Nikki Davis, the town’s Economic Development and Housing Specialist, nikki.davis@townofeagle.org or 970-328-9654.