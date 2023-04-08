Easter Brunch options in the Vail Valley

Park, ski, dine and drink at Gessner Restaurant at Grand Hyatt Vail this Easter.

Anna Bratiychuk/Unsplash/Courtesy photo

Gessner Restaurant at Grand Hyatt Vail: 11:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Start and end your day at Grand Hyatt Vail this Easter and enjoy complimentary valet parking and access to Vail Mountain via the Cascade Lift (No. 20). Dine before hitting the hill or after – or both! There are events going on all day.

The brunch menu will have something for everyone, whether you are looking for traditional items like honey glazed ham, prime rib or Colorado roasted leg of lamb at the carving station to specialty items like chicken and waffles, house smoked carnitas benedicts, grilled mahi mahi or spring pea soup.

Easter egg hunts will be held for toddlers at 11 a.m. and then the older kids will have a hunt at 11:15 a.m. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will be from 12-2 p.m.

Get the party going with live music by Andy Cyphert from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and bottomless mimosas and sangrias for an additional $20 per person. Brunch is $90 per person and children under 12 just pay their age. If you ski and snowboard all day, stop in for Easter Après Ski with food and beverage specials from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Come to the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail for Easter Bunch on Sunday before or after hitting the slopes. Look for traditional fare along with a few specialties. Grab a mimosa or try one of their new springtime cocktails, the Cherry Blossom featuring Suntory Roku Gin , St. Germain, lemon, Luxardo cherry and egg white. Pricing for brunch runs from $140 for adults and $46 for kids under 12. There is complimentary valet parking during the event. Go to Open Table for reservations.

Ludwig’s at the Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail will have a full spread for Easter this Sunday.

Sonnenalp Hotel/Courtesy photo

Ludwig’s at Sonnenalp Hotel: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ludwig’s is your regular stop for brunch, but this Easter they are going all out with a huge list of traditional and nontraditional items on the menu. Standouts include the seafood station with chardonnay poached prawns, crab legs and snow crab claws. You can make your own seafood omelet, too. The carving station will feature black Angus beef ribeye and roasted Colorado leg of lamb. Steelhead trout, spring goose breast, lobster and shrimp ravioli and duck confit and potato gnocchi will also be served. In addition to assorted desserts, there will be a cotton candy machine.

Bring the kids for an Easter egg hunt. $120-adults (for bottomless mimosas and bloodies add $35). $65-kids (4-12) kids 4 and under are free. Reservations required: 970-479-5429

Cucina at Lodge at Vail: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Cucina will offer all the baked goods, an omelet station, fresh Belgian waffles with all the toppings and Nueske’s honey pineapple-honey spiral ham. Finish brunch off with sweets like New York cheesecake, carrot cake and sugar cookies. In addition to specialty drinks like mint ice tea and lemonade there’s a bottomless mimosa and bloody Mary bar that you can add on to the price of brunch. Adults: $85. Kids ages 5 through 12 are $42 and kids under 5 eat free. There will be live music from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Call 970-754-7872 for reservations.

Margie’s Haas at The Hythe: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Enjoy a full buffet of alpine-inspired flavors at Margie’s Haas, plus special easter additions, including freshly shucked oysters, snow crab, prime rib roast, Colorado lamb leg and more.

A visit from the Easter Bunny will be from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. The price is $95 per person. Call 970-476-4444 for reservations.

Stoke & Rye is celebrating Easter with a buffet and specialty drinks from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Stoke & Rye/Courtesy photo

Stoke & Rye at Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Stoke & Rye, the new Richard Sandoval restaurant at the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa is hosting an Easter Brunch on Sunday. Come hungry and enjoy festive Easter classics like honey-glazed ham and prime rib. There will also be an omelet station, waffles with all the fixings and more. Save room for the wide array of items at the dessert bar, too. The Easter Bunny has been rumored to make a stop at the hotel, so be on the lookout. For more information, call 970-790-5500.

Leonora at the Sebastian: 7 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Enjoy some of Leonora’s classic dishes like quiche, French toast and corned beef hash as well as some specialty items for easter brunch like benedicts and carved ham. There will be an assortment of cold dishes, charcuterie, cheeses and smoked salmon. Enjoy Easter Egg Eunts and a visit with the Easter Bunny. $75 for adults and $45 for kids 12 and under. For reservations, go to Open Table.

Chasing Rabbits will have an Easter egg hunt, dining specials and a DJ on Sunday night.

Michael Stavaridis/Courtesy photo

Chasing Rabbits 4:15 p.m.-1 a.m.

If you missed all the Easter egg hunts on Saturday, there’s a free Easter egg hunt at Chasing Rabbits on Sunday at 4:15 p.m. Families can hunt for Easter Eggs filled with special prizes and gift cards throughout the arcade. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos and will hand out prizes throughout the afternoon at Solaris Plaza.

The restaurant will be open starting at 5 p.m. For easter dinner and will offer a few special dishes for the holiday. Later, dance the night away at Cottontail Club featuring Lando at the Rabbit Hole from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.