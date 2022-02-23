Edwards man dies in fatal hit-and-run Saturday

Joseph Roos

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

A 20-year-old man was standing at a bus stop on U.S. Highway 6 in Edwards late Saturday evening when he suddenly ran across the road. He was then struck by a car in what became a fatal hit-and-run incident.

“The pedestrian was at a bus stop and then suddenly ran from south to north across the roadway and was struck by the vehicle,” said Master Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol. “So the pedestrian was the at-fault person, but the vehicle did leave the scene and then later contacted us, and the driver of the vehicle was arrested for the hit-and-run resulting in death.”

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Joseph Roos of Edwards, will face criminal charges for leaving the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene on reports of a hit-and-run at 7:13 p.m. Saturday, Cutler said.

The man who had been hit, also an Edwards resident, was transported to Vail Health Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Roos was driving eastbound on Highway 6 in his Cadillac DeVille when it happened. Roos kept driving after he hit the man, but later reported the incident to law enforcement, Cutler said. His decision to leave the scene had him arrested and booked into the Eagle County Jail Saturday night.

He has since bonded out but faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Roos is set to appear in court next week.

The identity of the victim has not been released. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Cutler said.

Cutler urged people to pay more attention while driving and while crossing the road, especially at night.

