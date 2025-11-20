Energy rebates and savings programs for Vail residents

As winter arrives, the town of Vail is encouraging residents to take advantage of energy efficiency and electrification rebates designed to make homes and businesses more comfortable, affordable and sustainable.

Incentives include a flat fee of $50 for a home energy assessment, as well as efficiency and electrification rebates for both home and business upgrades, such as insulation and air-sealing improvements, solar PV and batteries, induction cookstoves, heat pumps, electric vehicles, and more. Deed-restricted homes in Vail also qualify for an additional community-priority rebate from the town worth up to $1,000.

The town of Vail implements these rebates through a partnership with Walking Mountains and Energy Smart Colorado. The initiative is part of the Environmental Sustainability Strategic Plan with a special focus on energy efficiency, electrification and community-wide greenhouse gas reduction. The rebate program is designed to make the transition easier and more affordable for everyone.

Residents can enroll for an Energy Smart Colorado Home Energy Assessment through Walking Mountains. Energy coaches will help participants identify the best upgrades, apply for rebates, and connect with local contractors. For more information or to enroll for an energy assessment, visit WalkingMountains.org/energy , or call 970-328-8777. For more information on the town of Vail’s programs, contact Cameron Millard, clean energy specialist at cmillard@vail.gov or at 970-477-3467.