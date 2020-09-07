Eby Creek Fire held at 2 acres; evacuations to be lifted soon

Crews work a wildland fire on Eby Creek Road with structures possibly threatened. Eby Creek Rd is closed.

Eagle River Fire Protection District Facebook

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.- Resources are gradually being released from the Eby Creek Fire, which was held to approximately 2 acres in size. Evacuations are anticipated to be lifted shortly as well.

Please continue to avoid the area unless you are a resident who has been allowed to return to your home; crews will remain in the area to mop up & ensure no hot spots remain.

Crews are working a wildland fire on Eby Creek Road with structures possibly threatened. Residents from Eby Creek Rd mile 2 and north are on immediate evacuation status, according to a Facebook update from Eagle River Fire Protection District.

Crews continue to work the Eby Creek Fire. A Type 3 helicopter is on scene and assisting ground crews. Posted by Eagle River Fire Protection District on Monday, September 7, 2020

Residents are advised to leave immediately, and to take your pets with you.

Residents of Rule Ranch Rd, Sorrel Hills, Castle Peak Ranch Rd have been placed in pre-evacuation status and should be prepared to leave immediately if notified by authorities to do so.

Eby Creek Rd is closed. Air resources have been requested. Please avoid the area & #SlowDownMoveOver for emergency vehicles.Greater Eagle Fire Protection District District on scene, and being assisted by ERFPD, the USFS, the Colorado State Patrol, Eagle Police Department and the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. Please do not call 911 to report smoke.

