Fatality reported at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

A fatality was reported Sunday night at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Although details were sparse, Adventure Park representative Suzanne Emery released a statement that “an incident occurred this evening at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that resulted in a fatality.”

The incident is under investigation, and the park will be closed Monday and Tuesday, the release states.

“Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” the release states.