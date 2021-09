Interstate 70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon following a flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar in effect until 7:15 p.m.

“The expected rainfall rate is 0.3 to 0.6 inches in 1 hour,” a Garfield County alert states. “Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.”

The National Weather service issued the warning.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.