Forest Service releases Draft Decision approving McCoy Park expansion

MINTURN — The U.S. Forest Service has released its Draft Decision for the Beaver Creek Resort McCoy Park Terrain Development Project. After considering public comments, alternatives and the analysis in the Environmental Assessment, Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams, the deciding official, has approved the proposed action.

"I am pleased to release the Draft Decision for this project," Fitzwilliams said. "This project will provide beginner and intermediate skiers dedicated terrain to enjoy the sport and national forests in a safe environment."

The purpose of the project is to provide guests with a dedicated beginner and low-intermediate ability level area in an engaging setting that is also separated from advanced-level terrain. The McCoy Park area will also offer high-quality snow conditions throughout the season.

The Draft Decision authorizes the development of approximately 250 acres of skiable terrain within Beaver Creek's current Special Use Permit boundary. The development would include gladed terrain and access/egress skiways. Approximately 75 percent — 190 acres — of this terrain would be rated beginner, with the remaining 25 percent — 60 acres — rated intermediate. Additionally, two chairlifts and a network of cross country ski and snowshoe trails would be constructed.

New structures will include a warming hut, a ski patrol facility and composting toilets at the existing Candy Cabin and at the bottom and top of the chairlift. A new service road and snowmaking infrastructure to support the access to the chairlifts is included in the Draft Decision.

The release of the Draft Decision initiates a 45-day objection period. Individuals who submitted timely and specific written comments during the 30-day combined scoping and comment period initiated April 27, 2018, have standing to file an objection to the Draft Decision notice.

Project documents are available for download on the White River National Forest website. Hard copies may be reviewed at the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District in Minturn.

Objections, including attachments, must be filed via mail, fax, email, hand-delivery, express delivery or messenger service (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays) to: Reviewing Officer, Brian Ferebee, Regional Forester, USDA Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Region, 1617 Cole Blvd, Building 17, Lakewood, CO 80401; fax: 303-275-5134, or email r02admin_review@fs.fed.us.

Objections must be submitted within 45 calendar days following the publication of a legal notice in the Glenwood Springs Post Independent.