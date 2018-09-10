Fox Hollow ‘local oriented’ housing proposal goes before Eagle County commissioners Sept. 11

EAGLE — The 87-unit Fox Hollow project at Edwards — billed as a "higher density, local-oriented housing" project — will get its public hearing before the Eagle County commissioners Tuesday, Sept. 11, almost two months later than originally scheduled.

When the commissioners convened on Tuesday, July 17, to open the Fox Hollow land-use file, they learned there was a problem with the public notice for the hearing. Specifically, adjacent property owners Mark and Vickie Sifers sent a letter notifying the county that they had not received required notice of the hearing. Because of that notification issue, the hearing was never opened, so could not be tabled to a different date. Instead, an entirely new public notice process was instituted for Tuesday's hearing.

The Fox Hollow Planned Unit Development would change a previously approved land-use plan and combine four separate parcels located on the west side of Edwards. The proposal is for 87 new housing units on a nearly 4-acre site. Developer Populace Development LLC plans "attainability priced, for-sale housing" at the site.

"The proposed amendment to the Fox Hollow PUD represents an opportunity to redesign a portion of the Fox Hollow PUD that originally envisioned mixed-use commercial and low-density multifamily into a higher density, local-oriented housing neighborhood," states the project application.

Neighboring properties include Habitat for Humanity housing, 6West, the Edwards Design & Craft Center, Eagle River Water & Sanitation District's Stillwater project and two large churches.

The Eagle County Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the Fox Hollow plan following public hearings in May.

The county staff has also recommended conditional approval of the Fox Hollow plan, noting the applicant did make several modifications.

The project's 87 units would include:

• 45 three-bedroom units with garages starting in the upper $400,000 range.

• 37 two-bedroom units with garages starting in the lower $400,000 range and without garages starting in the mid-$300,000 range.

• 5 one-bedroom units starting in the mid-$200,000 range.

19 variations

In its analysis of the Fox Hollow project, the county staff report notes the proposal requests 19 variations from the performance standards of the Eagle County Land Use Regulations.

"The applicant indicates the justification for these variations are that it allows for efficient site layout and multiple unit sizes, which utilize efficient land-use patterns and allows for a density commensurate with workforce housing," the county staff report states.

The staff report also notes that while each of the variations is not necessarily a significant departure from the county standards, the entirety of the variations creates a significant impact on the site design and surrounding properties. However, the county staff also noted that the PUD process is intended to allow developers design flexibility and to incentivize public benefits, including employee housing.

"The variations are all relatively minor in nature and allow for a more functional, higher density development," said Populace representative Michael Routh. "Housing is an issue in Eagle County, and here is where we can put in higher density."

The Fox Hollow hearing is slated to begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Eagle County Building. The commissioners will participate in a tour of the Edwards site at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The complete Fox Hollow application can be found at https://bit.ly/2CH1hsq.