Glenwood Canyon work will bring new lane closures soon
For westbound motorists in Glenwood Canyon departing from Shoshone (mile post 123) or Grizzly Creek Rest Area (mile post 121), expect intermittent single-lane closures for the next several weeks.
On weekdays, this section of road typically experiences low traffic volumes. Weekends see increased traffic volumes. Sundays from 12 to 7 p.m. are the highest, when planning an additional hour for travel is recommended. Remember to follow posted signs and go slow for the cone zone to keep yourself and construction crews safe.
The head-to-head detour with single lane traffic remains in effect Mondays-Thursdays and Fridays before 1 p.m.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Eagle County officials still ‘concerned’ as local COVID-19 numbers start to plateau
Eagle County remains in the “concerned” zone of its COVID-19 risk meter with public health officials noting that new case levels have appeared to plateau, albeit at a higher rate of infection than what they would like to see.