Glenwood Canyon work will bring new lane closures soon

Construction in Glenwood Canyon will bring new lane closures and possible delays for the next several weeks.

Chelsea Self, Post Independent

For westbound motorists in Glenwood Canyon departing from Shoshone (mile post 123) or Grizzly Creek Rest Area (mile post 121), expect intermittent single-lane closures for the next several weeks.

On weekdays, this section of road typically experiences low traffic volumes. Weekends see increased traffic volumes. Sundays from 12 to 7 p.m. are the highest, when planning an additional hour for travel is recommended. Remember to follow posted signs and go slow for the cone zone to keep yourself and construction crews safe.

The head-to-head detour with single lane traffic remains in effect Mondays-Thursdays and Fridays before 1 p.m.