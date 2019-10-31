Historic CORE Act bill Moves to US Senate Following House vote

Camp Hale along U.S. Highway 24 between Red Cliff and Leadville, as seen from the air. If the CORE Act passes the Senate and the White House, the former World War II training site will be the first National Historic Landscape in the country.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Conservation, recreation and wildlife groups across Colorado welcomed a vote in Congress today that helped move important public lands legislation from the U.S. House of Representatives on to the U.S. Senate. The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act would safeguard more than 400,000 acres in the Centennial State and ensure future generations have access to the state’s wildest lands and historic areas like Camp Hale.

Colorado Reps. Joe Neguse, Diana DeGette, Ed Perlmutter and Jason Crow joined the majority in a 227-182 vote for passage. Reps. Doug Lamborn, Ken Buck and Scott Tipton voted against the bill.

Rep. Neguse and Sen. Michael Bennet introduced the CORE Act in January this year to combine four major land protection bills that citizens have been working on for decades. The result is one bill that gives 400,000 acres of Colorado’s treasured public lands a variety of special protections. A large coalition of conservation, recreation, veteran, hunting and fishing groups, as well as over 300 businesses and thousands of Coloradans support the CORE Act,

In Eagle County, the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance has been involved and a supporter of the CORE Act from the beginning. VVMTA Executive Director Ernest Saeger, in a statement, called the CORE Act “the new standard of conservation bills.”

“By including a wide range of stakeholders, such as mountain bikers and trail users, the CORE Act ensures that recreation opportunities are not lost, our outdoor recreation economy thrives, and is balanced. It designates special recreation areas along with wildlife conservation areas that protect critical habitat and migration corridors, while also creating new designated wilderness areas,” Saeger said.

The Continental Divide portion of CORE Act includes Eagle County wilderness additions to Holy Cross and Eagle’s Nest Wilderness and the nation’s first National Historic Landscape, at Camp Hale. Summit County would see a 17,000-acre recreation management area in the Tenmile Range as well as wildlife conservation protections and new wilderness. Eagle and Summit County commissioners have supported the bill since its introduction.

“Eagle County applauds the passage of the CORE Act in the House of Representatives today,” said Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry in a statement. “This important public lands bill includes the designation of one of the County’s Crown Jewels, Camp Hale, as a National Historic Landscape. The heroism of the 10th Mountain Division ski troops and their contributions to the skiing world are memorialized in this Act. The CORE Act also preserves important wildlife habitat and environment in Eagle and Summit Counties. This bipartisan effort has included local input over many years and we are hopeful that this work will result in passage in the Senate as well.”

The CORE Act also includes other important protections across the state. It protects 200,000 acres of public land south and west of Glenwood Springs known as the Thompson Divide, from future oil and gas leasing. To the south, it adds new Wilderness in the San Juan Mountains, and increases public fishing access in the Curecanti National Recreation Area on the Gunnison River.

“Today the US House of Representatives affirmed what folks in western Colorado know, protecting the Thompson Divide and Continental Divide landscapes is the right thing to do. For over a decade Wilderness Workshop and local communities have advocated for the protection of these special places, most recently as part of the CORE Act,” said Will Roush, the director of Wilderness Workshop.

This story will be updated.