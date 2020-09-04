Hit me with your best shot: The week in photos from Vail and Eagle County for Aug. 30- Sept. 5

Emily Bonfoey snapped this gorgeous sunset shot near Red Table Road in Gypsum.

Emily Bonfoey | Special to the Daily

Another week with too many good cover options from local photographers. Here are all the shots that didn’t make the front page but were certainly deserving.

If you've got a photo you'd like to pass along for consideration for the Vail Daily cover, or in this recurring feature, email me at npeterson@vaildaily.com with photos (attached in email as .jpeg, nothing smaller than 1 inch, preferably around 10) and some details about the shot (when and where you took it).

Enjoy the end of summer, everyone.

Avon-based nature photographer Irene McConnaughy sent in this shot. She writes: “Despite the lack of rain, a treasure trove of wildflowers around lower Black Lake on Vail Pass. Still some smoke from the wildfires.”

Irene McConnaughy | Special to the Daily

Tia DeCuir sent in this shot. She said the beauty of the Vail Valley inspires her to take pictures constantly. “I drive my family crazy,” she wrote.

Tia DeCuir | Special to the Daily

Mickie Eggebrecht sent in this shot of a beautiful High Country canvass. Writes Eggebrecht: “Blue Sky Basin is one of my absolute favorite places and I just hiked up there to enjoy it in the summer. The picture is taken at the top of chair 39 or Pete’s lift.”



Mickie Eggebrecht | Special to the Daily