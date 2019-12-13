Highway 6 closed in both directions, Hwy 24 and Vail Pass reopened

UPDATE (02:30 p.m.): Highway 24 has reopened, please drive safely.

—-

UPDATE (2:00 p.m.) : Vail Pass is now open, please drive safely.

UPDATE (01:10 p.m.) Highway 24 is closed EB at milemarker 159 due to a road incident.

—

UPDATE (01:05 p.m.) Highway 6 is closed in both directions at mile marker 163 near Squaw Creek Road due to a road incident. Please move over for responders.

—-

I-70 is closed eastbound at Vail Pass for a safety closure. Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

The towns of Vail and Avon are also on accident alert. Learn more about accident alert here.

After school activities canceled

Eagle County Schools has canceled all after school activities and athletics for Friday and Saturday. School for today, Friday, December 13, 2019 will dismiss at its regular time, with buses running their normal schedule.