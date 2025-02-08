How many speeding tickets did the Colorado State Patrol issue on I-70 in 2024?

Three lanes of traffic now flow eastbound on Interstate 70 between Frisco and Silverthorne. Colorado State Patrol handed out 9,435 speeding citations on I-70 in 2024, according to data provided by the law enforcement agency.

The Colorado State Patrol issued 9,435 speeding citations on Interstate 70 in 2024, according to data provided by the law enforcement agency.

Of those speeding citations, the data shows state troopers handed out almost 2,900 tickets for speeding 20-40 mph or more over the speed limit. Speeding remains a leading cause of traffic crashes in Colorado and increases the severity of injuries when a crash occurs, Colorado State Patrol said in a news release.

In 2024, I-70 was the top roadway in the state where troopers issued citations for driving 20-40 mph or more over the speed limit, according to data from the Colorado State Patrol.

In Summit County, troopers issued about 1,300 speeding citations — including 1,121 on I-70 — in 2024, according to Colorado State Patrol public affairs office trooper Sherri Mendez. She said about 550 of those tickets were for speeding 20-40 mph or more over the speed limit.

Meanwhile, in Eagle County, State Patrol issued 1,765 speeding citations in 2024 — all but 60 of which were issued on I-70, Mendez said. She said that troopers last year issued about 670 tickets to drivers speeding 20-40 mph or more over the speed limit.

Under Colorado State Law, speeding 20 to 24 mph over the posted speed is a Class A traffic infraction punishable with a $200 fine, plus a $32 surcharge, and results in six points on a driver’s license.

Driving 25 or more mph over the posted limit is a Class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense punishable with a fine between $150 and $300, between 10 and 90 days in jail, and six points against the driver’s license.

Speeding 40 or more mph over the posted limit is also a Class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense punishable with a fine between $150 and $300, between 10 and 90 days in jail, and 12 points against the driver’s license, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Under state law, adult drivers 21 and over lose their license for up to one year when 12 or more points are issued against the license in a one-year period, or when 18 or more points are issued against it in a two-year period.