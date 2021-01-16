In the Vail Valley, patients aim to look as good as they feel

Dr. Devinder Mangat, left, with partner Dr. Steven E. Copit. Dr. Mangat specializes in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, while Dr. Copit specializes in breast and body plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Nationally recognized surgeons The team at Mangat Plastic Surgery Institute and Skin Care have garnered a reputation as the premier plastic surgery center in the Vail Valley and mountain region. Dr. Devinder Mangat has been practicing plastic surgery in the Vail Valley for more than 26 years. He has also served as president of both the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has served as a fellowship director for the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery since 1987, mentoring 35 fellows in prestigious facial plastic surgery training. Dr. Mangat is passionate about giving back. He has performed pro-bono surgeries in Belize for the last 16 years, treating and correcting a range of facial deformities affecting both children and adults. He formed a nonprofit foundation to fund the trips and it also pays to keep about 1,000 local children in school. Dr. Steven E. Copit has more than 27 years of experience in advanced breast and body plastic surgery and is highly regarded in the field of cosmetic surgery and breast reconstruction. He practices both in Avon and in Philadelphia, where he serves as Chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery and as a Clinical Professor of Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

When it’s time for cosmetic or reconstructive plastic surgery, highly specialized care is essential for patients who demand exceptional results.

Mangat Plastic Surgery Institute and Skin Care in Avon has been serving the mountain communities for more than 26 years, with Board Certified surgeons Dr. Devinder Mangat and Dr. Steven Copit delivering nationally recognized care in their respective areas of expertise. Dr. Mangat’s practice is focused on the nose, face and neck, while Dr. Copit specializes in body procedures and breast reconstruction.

“We’re a highly specialized practice and that’s how it should be,” Dr. Mangat says.

Surgical vs. nonsurgical

The Mangat Plastic Surgery medical team includes Physician Assistants trained in surgery, dermatology and aesthetic medicine, a licensed medical aesthetician, registered nurses, a surgical assistant, an anesthesiologist and two certified registered nurse anesthetists.

“We have a wonderful team providing non-surgical services such as Botox®, fillers, laser treatments and peels — it’s a real team effort,” Dr. Mangat says. “And in terms of surgical procedures, we do it all.”

Surgical procedures are done in a state-of-the-art surgery center in Avon and run the gamut of cosmetic, reconstructive and aesthetic procedures (see factbox).

“We’re a very patient-oriented practice in that we tailor our procedures for each individual,” Dr. Mangat says. “Our primary focus is to produce results that look natural and don’t look operated.”

Feel good, look good

The team at Mangat Plastic Surgery Institute and Skin Care have garnered a reputation as the premier plastic surgery center in the Vail Valley and Colorado Rocky Mountain region. Pictured from left: Chloe Banning, MMS, PA-C; Devinder Mangat, MD; Steven Copit, MD; Olivia Hesse, LME.

People seek cosmetic or aesthetic procedures for various reasons, but Dr. Mangat says most patients have one thing in common.

“They’re trying to match how they feel inside with how they look on the outside,” Dr. Mangat says. “Our valley is full of people who are passionate about fitness, so it kind of goes hand in hand that they want to look good, too.”

Patients typically seek treatments starting in their 30s or 40s, and the practice has seen an increase in recent years in the number of men seeking cosmetic procedures, most commonly eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, facelifts and breast reduction.

“We always try to be preemptive and do little things early so you don’t have to do anything major or drastic down the road,” Dr. Mangat says.