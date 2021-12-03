Jackson Hole raises minimum wage to $18/hour

A Jackson Hole Mountain Resort employee at work. The resort raised its minimum wage to $18 per hour this week.

Courtesy photo

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming announced Friday that it will increase its minimum wage for all non-tipped positions to $18 per hour, effective immediately.

The move marks a significant increase from the previous minimum wage of $15 per hour and is part of an ongoing initiative that prioritizes supporting Jackson Hole staff to live and work in the community.

Jackson Hole representatives say the new initiative is aimed at recruiting and attracting new employees to the resort for this winter while continuing to help retain staff.

“We continue to invest in our employees, specifically with increased wages and housing opportunities, because we believe that providing additional means of support is imperative to retaining the fabric of this community as a whole,” JHMR President Mary Kate Buckley said. “This investment speaks to the value all of our employees provide to Jackson Hole and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.”