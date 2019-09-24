Lindsey Vonn is selling her Vail home for $6M, moving in with fiancé PK Subban

Lindsey Vonn's home in Vail is listed for $6 million. The retired ski racer is selling the home and moving in with her fiancé, P.K. Subban.

Photo from VailRealEstateCenter.com

Lindsey Vonn is selling her Vail home with views of the Gore Range and moving in with her fiancé, P .K. Subban, an NHL star who plays for the New Jersey Devils.

Vonn’s five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence in Vail is on the market for $6 million, according to People magazine, who toured the home in 2017.

The home — reportedly Vonn’s first home — has a state-of-the-art gym, an elevator and a sound system to play music in every room. There’s a custom-designed doggy door.

Vonn announced her engagement to Subban in August.

According to People, Vonn has already purchased a home in New Jersey so you can be close to Subban during the NHL season.

Despite retiring from ski racing, the Olympic gold medalist is keeping busy working with her foundation to benefit youth, partnering with Chase on a cosmetic line and working with Dwayne Johnson and Under Armour, among other things.

