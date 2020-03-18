Local restaurants launch takeout, delivery services during statewide closure

Ellie Roustom, co-owner of Blue Plate in Avon, and her team launched a delivery service that focuses on the safety of its customers and staff.

Food establishments across the valley are now offering delivery and/or takeout services after Gov. Jared Polis’ Monday announcement requiring all restaurants and bars to close dine-in services effective for 30 days.

Restaurant owners and staff are following regulations put out by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention while focusing on the safety of their customers and their staff.

Blue Plate in Avon is one of many local restaurants adjusting to government orders and launching delivery service.

“We’re just trying to keep our employees busy somehow,” co-owner Ellie Roustom said on Tuesday.

Blue Plate is offering curbside delivery for dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. to Avon, EagleVail, Beaver Creek and Edwards. All transactions are handled over the phone with no need to sign, and delivery drivers drop off outside, avoiding all face-to-face interactions.

“I don’t want our employees going into big houses or hotels,” Roustom explained.

“The main point was to keep my employees busy,” Roustom said.

Main Street Grill in Edwards, owned by Chris and Nikki Heiden, is offering takeout from noon to 7 p.m.

“Right now we’re trying to keep some of our guys going,” Chris said. “We’re doing the best we can right now under the circumstances we’re dealt.”

Main Street is offering its regular dinner specials, just for takeout. The restaurant has hand sanitizer at the entrance for customers and will also accommodate people that do not want to order inside. Inside to-go orders are 10% off coupons, encouraging return orders.

“Rib night is usually a huge night for us, but people can still come get their ribs if they’re craving them, but they’ll have to eat at home,” Chris said.

The CDC answered some frequently asked questions about the coronavirus and food, available online.

