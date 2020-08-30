Lone tree fire on ski run contained in Arrowhead over the weekend

From left, White River National Forest crew members Sarah Westendorf, Ben Anderson and Katie Davies work in the area where lighting struck a single tree and caused a small fire on Saturday night at Arrowhead at Beaver Creek.

Tricia Swenson | tswenson@vaildaily.com

On Saturday night around 7:30 p.m., a lightning-caused fire started in Arrowhead on the Golden Bear Run at Beaver Creek Mountain. Authorities were notified and flames could be seen earlier in the evening before turning to smoke. As of Saturday night, there were no live flames.

Lightning caused the small fire on a single tree about a tenth of an acre in size on the west side of the Golden Bear ski run on Arrowhead mountain after a fast-moving thunderstorm rolled through the valley on Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, a crew was on-site surveying the situation and cutting down the tree that was struck by lightning.

“What we do is put a line around the fire and once we get that scratch line and get more water on it and feel comfortable with it, we call it 100% contained,” said Sarah Westendorf, acting engine boss with the White River National Forest.

Residents and those visiting Eagle County are encouraged to follow fire safety precautions as the county is in a Stage 2 Fire Ban.